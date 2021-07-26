Lapid, Gantz Warn US: “Iran On Verge Of Becoming Nuclear Power”

Senior Israeli senior government officials have warned the Biden administration that Iran is on the verge of gaining threshold-nuclear status, with the operational capability to build nuclear weapons, Kan News reported on Sunday.

Several Israeli government officials, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, have conveyed the message to their US counterparts in an “rare warning,” the report said.

The report added that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in internal discussions that Iran is actually accelerating the pace of its nuclear activities.

“Something needs to happen with the negotiations with Iran,” a senior diplomat told Kan. “This ‘limbo’ cannot continue at a time when Iran is rapidly advancing toward becoming a nuclear threshold state.”

The US has been indirectly engaging in talks with Iran over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna since April, with the participation of world powers. The discussions are currently stalled until the new president, the “Hangman of Tehran,” Ebrahim Raisi, enters his position in August.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)