Rabbi Druckman Asks Bennett To Fund Yeshivos

One of the leading Rabbonim of the religious-Zionist, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, called upon Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and asked him to change its decision and provide funding to the Yeshivos in Israel.

Rabbi Druckman asked the Prime Minister to raise the issue in the upcoming budget meeting which is expected to take place on Sunday.

“As I have heard, the budget that will be discussed by the government this coming Sunday, does not include subsidies for the Yehivos in Israel. This could cause irrevocable harm to the Yeshiva world to the point where many will be in danger of closing their doors. We are not second-class citizens, and it is our right to continue to exist with self-respect. We have held a place of respect throughout all of the governments of Israel, without regard to who the Prime Minister has been or how the coalition is made up. It is inconceivable that the current government would destroy the Torah world in the State of Israel.”

Rabbi Druckman’s request was made after the previous discussions regarding the budget have not included any mention of supporting Yeshivos at all both from the Charedi world and the religious Zionist world.

