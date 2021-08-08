U.S. Pressured Bennett To Avoid Escalating Tensions With Hezbollah

The US placed pressure on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “not to change the rules of engagement with Hezbollah prior to the resumption of the nuclear talks in Vienna in September,” the London-based Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a Western senior diplomatic source.

The US doesn’t want Iran to use a conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group as an excuse to withdraw from the nuclear negotiations.

The source said that following pressure from the US and France, both Isarel and Hezbollah conveyed a message to UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon that they’re not interested in an escalation. Pressure was also placed on the Lebanese government as an escalation in southern Lebanon will increase the likelihood of the total collapse of the teetering country, something the US and France are trying hard to prevent.

The source added that Hezbollah wanted to test the resolve of new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

