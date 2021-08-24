WATCH: HaRav Asher Arielli Delivers Shiur Via Live Broadcast After Contracting COVID

HaGaon HaRav Asher Arielli, a Maggid Shiur in Yeshivas Mir of Jerusalem whose shiur is the most heavily attended in the world, contracted COVID and is currently quarantining at home.

HaRav Arielli was diagnosed with COVID after being fully vaccinated, like many other Israelis who are contracting the Delta variant despite being immunized. Fortunately, almost all those who are vaccinated suffer from mild symptoms only.

The yeshiva has arranged for HaRav Arielli to continue delivering his famed shiur from his home via live broadcast to the Beis Shalom Beis Medrash to the hundreds of bochurim who attend the shiur in person and the thousands that listen via telephone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)