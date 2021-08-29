WATCH: Where Did PM Bennett Daven On Shabbos In Washington?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was forced to spend Shabbos in Washington after his meeting with Biden was delayed until Friday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 US service members and at least 169 Afghans.

The consul and staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington organized everything needed for Shabbos in the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House, where Bennett was staying, including hadlakos neiros, davening and Shabbos meals. They borrowed a Sefer Torah for Shabbos from Chabad of Rockville.

A “shul” was set up in one of the hotel rooms and Bennett and his advisers and security guards and the Israeli journalists that accompanied him were invited to the tefillos:

The video below was filmed prior to the start of Shabbos:

לראשונה הקימו בית כנסת מאולתר במלון שבו מתארח ראש ממשלת ישראל. הקונסול וקצין המנהלה של שגרירות ישראל בוושינגטון דאג לספר תורה גדול מבית חב"ד ובמה. ושם יתפללו בשבת בנט ואנשי צוותו. הערב תתקיים קבלת שבת עם דבר תורה, קידוש וארוחת ערב pic.twitter.com/purOaJwQVw — Itamar Eichner (@itamareichner) August 27, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)