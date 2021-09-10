Toldos Aharon Bleachers At Meron Dismantled

Four months after the Meron disaster, workers began dismantling bleachers on Har Meron last week, Israeli media outlets reported.

The workers, under the supervision of Dudu Ohayon, the director of the Economy and Industry Ministry’s Enforcement Authority in the Northern District, began dismantling the bleachers in the Toldos Aharon and Toldos Avraham Yitzchak compounds due to safety issues.

Prior to the demolition of the bleachers, various other structures at Meron have been dismantled over the past few months due to safety issues.

More recently, a report on Thursday stated that the benches of the “Shteibelach” on the Mirpeset Kohanim at Har Meron were replaced by chairs in order to reduce the weight load on the porch.

מירון: הספסלים של ה'שטיבלאך' במרפסת הכהנים הוחלפו בכסאות פלסטיק כדי להוריד מהמשקל הכבד על העמודים שמחזיקים את המרפסת. pic.twitter.com/OaUsJJhkLC — שימי שפר (@Shimishafer) September 9, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)