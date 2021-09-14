Gedolei Yisrael Welcome Participation as Daf HaYomi B’Halacha Marches Towards Dirshu World Siyum of Second Machzor of Mishnah

Not long before his passing, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l, who was an enthusiastic supporter of Dirshu’s programs, voiced his feelings about the importance of the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program when he said, “The Gemara teaches us, ‘We learned in the beis medrash of Eliyahu that one who learns halacha every day is assured a place in Olam Habah, as it says, ‘Halichos olam Lo [the ways of the world are His]’ – do not read the word halichos, but rather halachos.’”

Rav Shteinman asked, “Why didn’t the passuk just say the word ‘halachos’? Why did it have to say halichos in such a way that a drasha is necessary so that we can learn that it means halachos?” Rav Shteinman answered, “The way a person walks in this world and where he will be in the next world are all dependent on how he observes halacha. When a Yid lives in accordance with halacha and all his halichos, all his comings and goings in this world are in accordance with the Torah, he will merit that he will also walk in Olam Haba’ah. In fact, he is promised that he will merit Olam Haba’ah!”

Recently, many of our Gedolim from across the spectrum of Klal Yisrael, have been encouraging and urging Yidden to add the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha learning program to their schedule.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, said, “Now is the time for all of us to be mechazek ourselves and especially the lomdei Dirshu. During the Corona period,” Rav Moshe Hillel continued, “some found it difficult to maintain the highest levels of yedias haTorah as before, but now, even though life has not yet returned to normal, it is time to rededicate ourselves!”

During a visit to the home of HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, Dirshu’s hanhala, led by Rav Hofstedter, were inspired by his words of praise. Rav Dovid Cohen quoted HaGaon HaRav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz, zt”l, who had said that one of the greatest of Dirshu’s achievements is that it has enabled lomdim to be part of a program with clear goals and a way to reach them.