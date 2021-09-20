Captured Terrorist Who Murdered Yeshiva Student Told His Father Why He Surrendered Peacefully

Israeli security forces overnight Motzei Shabbos arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago.

“The Yamam, Shin Bet and the Charuv Reconnaissance Unit entered the city of Jenin, and sealed off and surrounded the house in which the fugitive terrorists were hiding, including gunfire around the building,” the IDF stated early Sunday morning. “They came out unarmed and without resistance.”

“Two accomplices were arrested together with the terrorists. All of the detainees were transferred for further investigation by security forces.”

Arabs rioted as the IDF forces withdrew from Jenin, throwing rocks and explosives at soldiers who responded with live fire. The IDF tried to preempt a major confrontation with Arabs in the city by sending a large number of soldiers to a different part of Jenin, while a smaller number of soldiers surrounded the home where the two terrorists, Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kamamji, were hiding.

Kamamji’s father, Fouad Kamamji, told The Associated Press that Iham called him as the IDF surrounded the home and said he wouldn’t resist his arrest “in order not to endanger the house’s owners.”

Kamamji has been serving a life sentence since 2006 for the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old hesder yeshivah student, Eliyahu Asheri, h’yd, who was kidnapped while hitchhiking from Beitar Illit to Neveh Tzuf, where his yeshivah was located. He is believed to have been murdered shortly after his kidnapping. Kamamji has expressed pride about the murder.

במבצע לילי: נתפסו שני המחבלים האחרונים שנמלטו מכלא גלבוע בהמשך להודעה הראשונית על המבצע המשותף של צה"ל עם השב"כ והימ"מ ניתן כעת לחשוף כי בתום פעילות מודיעינית ומבצעית מאומצת, נעצרו שני המחבלים האחרונים מתוך השישה שנמלטו מכלא גלבוע בערב ראש השנה התשפ"ב, יום שני, 6 בספטמבר 2021 pic.twitter.com/5HS1UVAPzU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)