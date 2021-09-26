Israeli Finally OKs Life-Saving Drug But Most Anti-Vaxxers Refuse It

Israel’s Health Ministry announced last week that it will finally offer the lifesaving Regeneron antibody treatment for COVID to Kupot Cholim to treat mildly and moderately ill COVID patients.

Earlier this month, a Ynet report revealed that although the Health Ministry had purchased thousands of doses of the Regeneron drug, it failed to release it for mass use by Kupot Cholim to treat COVID patients at home despite its proven success rate in the US.

A day after the announcement last week, the Kupot Cholim began providing the drug to coronavirus patients at high risk of becoming seriously ill, especially the unvaccinated as well as those suffering from obesity and heart and lung ailments.

However, a Channel 12 News report on Motzei Shabbos said that many anti-vaxxer coronavirus patients are refusing to be treated with the drug. According to the report, Meuchedet offered the drug to nine patients. Two vaccinated patients immediately agreed to the treatment but six out of the seven unvaccinated patients refused it.

Dr. Erez Carmon, the head of Meuchedet’s coronavirus command center, said that despite the fact that staff members at the control center have been calling unvaccinated patients to explain the treatment to them, most are refusing it, saying that their friends and relatives are pressuring them not to accept it.

“Fortunately, most vaccinated patients are willing to accept the treatment and protect themselves,” Dr. Carmon said. “There’s a very small window of opportunity to defend yourself, it’s a shame to miss it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)