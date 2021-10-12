AFTER 4 MTH-LOCKDOWN: “Davening In A Minyan Is Like Emerging From Darkness To Light”

After a lengthy and protracted lockdown in Australia with no tefilla b’tzibur permitted, which included the Yamim Noraim, shuls are finally officially permitted to reopen – albeit with strict restrictions in place.

All mispallelim must have received both vaccine shots, are required to wear masks and socially distance during tefillos, and no singing is allowed!

A number of shuls in Sydney have reopened including Chabad’s Sydney’s Shul, headed by Rav Chaim Levy.

Rabbi Levy told B’Chadrei Chareidim that the feeling is like leaving a bomb shelter after an extended period of time.

“We emerged from darkness to light. It was very difficult not to hold tefillos during the Yamim Noraim – kapparos, tekias shofar, Yizkor – we didn’t have the most important things in Yiddishkeit.”

“In fact, we haven’t had a regular life for almost two years – definitely not regular tefillos,” Rabbi Levy lamented. “Young children didn’t really experience the feeling of the Yamim Tovim. We hope that the situation will now revert back to pre-coronavirus days.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)