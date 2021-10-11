Netanyahu Meets With Ivanka Trump, Kushner In The Knesset

Former White House senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump participated in the launch of the Abraham Accords Caucus on Monday afternoon at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The lobby group, which was formed to promote the existing Accords as well as encourage future accords with additional countries, will be headed by MKs Ofir Akunis (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman Lande (Blue and White).

The event was attended by senior government officials, including opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, who were greeted to loud applause and a standing ovation when they walked in while the Morrocan Ambassador to Israel was speaking.

"צריך לומר ראש הממשלה @netanyahu". בני הזוג נתניהו נכנסו לאולם שבו מתקיים כנס שדולת הסכמי אברהם בזמן דבריו של נאומו של שגריר מרוקו, וזכו לתשואות מהנוכחים @Likud_Party @BarakRavid pic.twitter.com/ycuwnS30UO — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) October 11, 2021

Kushner and Trump met with the Netanyahus after the ceremony as well as with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) and his wife, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke at the event and praised Netanyahu for his part in the Accords. “He played a significant part in these agreements and the state of Israel owes him much gratitude,” he said.

"רוצה להודות ליו"ר האופוזיציה @netanyahu – יש לו חלק גדול בהסכמים האלה ומדינת ישראל חבה לו תודה גדולה". כך אמר השר @yairlapid באירוע לקידום ויישום הסכמי אברהם@Likud_Party pic.twitter.com/dZyv2fvle9 — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) October 11, 2021

Lapid also called to other countries and the Palestinian Authority to join the Accords, saying: “Peace isn’t a compromise, it’s the most determined decision we can make. Peace isn’t weakness.”

Netanyahu and Gantz also spoke at the event.

RIGHT NOW: Leader of the Opposition and former PM #Netanyahu speaks at the #AbrahamAccords Caucus at the #Knesset pic.twitter.com/ahXcngFudG — The Media Line (@TheMediaLine) October 11, 2021

On Monday evening, Kushner and Trump will participate in the launch of The Friedman Center for Peace through Strength on Monday evening, a non-profit organization founded by former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman to promote further peace agreements between Israel and Muslim countries and the strengthening of ties between Israel and its neighbors.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be honored with an inaugural “Peace Through Strength” award at the event.

In May, Kushner and Trump launched the Abraham Accords Peace Institute along with former White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, American businessman and Democratic donor Haim Saban, Yousef Al Otaiba, the Emirati ambassador to Washington DC, Abdulla R. Al-Khalifa, the Bahraini ambassador to Washington DC, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

