Israel Expected To Allow Some Tourists From Nov. 1. But NOT U.S. Residents

Israel is expected to announce in the coming days that vaccinated tourists will be allowed entry into the country from November 1, Globes reported on Monday.

In the first stage, only tourists from about 40 countries that have mutual vaccination agreements with Israel, mostly EU countries, will be permitted into Israel. The United States does not yet have a mutual vaccine agreement with Israel so American tourists will not be allowed into Israel in the initial stage.

Additionally, tourists must be vaccinated with at least two doses and be within six months of their second vaccination or have received the booster shot.

In the second stage, Israel is hoping to reach a mutual vaccination agreement with the US and allow entry to tourists from some states such as New York and California.

Another plan allowing all vaccinated tourists to enter Israel from November 21, except for countries that require a visa to visit Israel, is also being considered by the Health Ministry.

All travelers entering Israel, including Israelis, will also be required to present a negative coronavirus test from within the 72 hours prior to their flight and be tested again upon landing in Israel. Passengers will then be required to isolate until they receive their test results (within 24 hours).

Israel will recognize all vaccinations recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), including the Chinese vaccinations, but not the Russian Sputnik vaccination.

“As soon as the plan is finalized, we will approve it for publication in an organized fashion,” the Health Ministry stated.

