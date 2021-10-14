Meretz MK Who Opened Abu Kabir On Shabbos: “I’m Opening Hospital Cafeterias On Shabbos”

In yet another violation of the religious status quo by the Bennett government, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) announced on Wednesday in the Knesset that he is working to open hospital cafeterias on Shabbos.

The discussion at hand was not even related to Shabbos but Horowitz found a way to advance his agenda anyway. In answer to a question by Shas MK Michoel Malchieli regarding the high prices in hospital cafeterias, Horowitz responded: “I’m working to open cafeterias on Shabbos. I’m working to lower prices and also to open them on Shabbos. They need to be open seven days a week because on Shabbos, there are many visitors who come to visit patients and they can’t even buy something to drink.”

Horowitz’s response aroused an outcry from religious MKs and a loud war of words ensued.

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher slammed Horowitz, saying: “The question was about high prices in cafeterias but the Health Minister ‘runs’ to ‘take care’ of Shabbos. This is the true face of the Bennett government, for the glory of the state of Israel.”

At least one member of the coalition was also not pleased with Horowitz’s statement. Yamina MK Nir Auerbach responded on Twitter: “He wants – but it won’t happen.”

