Why Was It The 1st Time He Donned Tefillin In His Life?

A moving event took place in the Hyper Lipskar supermarket in Kfar Chabad last week, COL reported.

The store’s owner, Reb Zami Lipskar, explained that he called a technician he never used before to repair their bread machine. The technician came and successfully fixed the machine.

“Reb Yisrael Feldman, who works in our office, asked him if he wants to put on tefillin,” Reb Lipskar said. “The technician answered: ‘I’ve never put on tefillin in my life and I won’t start now. At my age, I don’t make changes.'”

“Yisrael wouldn’t be mevater. He picked up the phone and called his father, Reb Boruch Feldman, and said: ‘Abba, leave whatever you’re doing and come. We have a Jew here who never put on tefillin his entire life.'”

Reb Boruch hurried to the makolet and successfully convinced the man to put on tefillin. “And surprisingly for someone who only minutes before had been adamantly opposed to the idea, the technician’s happiness at performing the mitzvah was apparent – he was smiling from ear to ear,” Reb Lipskar said.

Reb Lipskar couldn’t hide his curiosity. He asked the technician: “How is it that this is your first time putting on tefillin? You’ve never met Chabadnikim? You never bumped into a Chabadnik even once?”

The technician’s answer shocked him. “I’ve met many Chabadnikim and I’ve even been in Kfar Chabad here and there. But no one ever offered me to put on tefillin..”

