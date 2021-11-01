Can 2% Of Elon Musk’s Net Worth Solve World Hunger? Musk Thinks It’s Ridiculous

Elon Musk, who has a world-leading fortune of over $300 billion, said he would sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and donate it to the UN’s World Food Program if the United Nations can prove that it would solve world hunger, after the director of the program said just 2% of Musk’s wealth could solve the issue.

“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” David Beasley, the director of the World Food Program said in an interview with CNN, coaxing billionaires to “step up now” to help with global hunger issues.

Beasley’s made specific reference to both Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the two wealthiest men in the world.

Responding to Beasley’s comments, Musk wrote on Twitter, “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

But Musk added one important caveat: “It must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Beasley responded to Musk, inviting him to review WFP’s transparency and work with them on their mission to end world hunger, but didn’t provide an explanation for how he and the WFP would actually solve world hunger if Musk indeed sold $6 billion in Tesla stock and donated it to the program.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)