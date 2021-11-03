Does Trump Know How Voting Works?

Former President Donald Trump might not know how the voting process works, according to revelations from a new book detailing a Trump post-election call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensberger, the top election official in Georgia, came under intense pressure from then-President Trump to help him flip Georgia to his favor after all election ballots were already counted, and Raffensperger now says Trump had virtually no understanding of the conduct of modern election procedures.

In a new book out today called “Integrity Counts,” an approximately 40-page transcript of a call made from Trump to Raffensperger is included, and shows an agitated Trump urging the Georgia secretary of state to refute the election results and “find” enough votes so that he could win the state.

Over the course of the phone call, Trump made a number of claims about election fraud in Georgia, including that as many as 5,000 dead people voted, that nearly another 5,000 voters who lived in other states had cast ballots in Georgia, and that Fulton County shredded thousands of ballots that would have given him the edge in the state.

“Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” Trump told Raffensperger, according to the transcript.

In a footnote, Raffensperger writes, “This repeated request for votes showed me that President Trump really had no idea how elections work. The secretary of state’s office doesn’t allocate any votes.”

Raffensperger also recently said in an interview that he wasn’t sure during the call whether Trump was simply trying to push a narrative or he if he actually believed the lies being fed to him by his staff, adding that he too was disappointed that Trump lost Georgia.

“But the cold, hard facts are that President Trump did come up short in the state of Georgia,” Raffensperger said.

“I wanted to respond to him respectfully, but also let know in no uncertain terms that what he just said was not supported by the facts,” the secretary of state continued. “Every single allegation that he made in that call and every allegation that his surrogates made, we ran those down and they were not supported by the facts.”

