Do You Live In Flatbush? Flatbush Shomrim Looking For Volunteers

Those living in NYC know of the out-of-control crime plaguing the streets around the city. The Flatbush community is no different. But thankfully, Flatbush Shomrim are out 24 hours a day, responding to reports of crimes, and catching criminals every day. Shomrim is responsible for hundreds of arrests each year, and responds to a large number of emergencies each day.

Due to the uptick in crime, Flatbush Shomrim is looking for additional volunteers to join their incredible organization.

To learn more, simply click here and fill out an application.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)