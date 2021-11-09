150 Tourists Denied Entry Into Israel Due To Violation Of Green Pass Rules

About 150 people have been denied entry into Israel since November 1 due to a lack of compliance with Green Pass regulations, Globes reported.

Individual tourists can currently only enter Israel if they have been fully vaccinated with three doses against COVID or less than six months have passed since their second vaccination. When tourists who weren’t in compliance with these regulations somehow managed to reach Israel, they were put back on the next flight to their home country.

In addition to the 150 tourists who were denied entry when they were already at Ben-Gurion, other tourists were stopped before they departed to Israel, with many arriving at the airport with negative antigen tests rather than PCR test results.

One tourist arrived at the airport in France, only to be turned away because only 13 days had passed since his third vaccine dose rather than the required 14 days.

On Monday, Israel’s health and tourism ministries announced that members of tour groups will be allowed to enter Israel even if they haven’t received the booster shot against COVID.

