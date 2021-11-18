WATCH: “There’s Nothing Like Hakadosh Baruch Hu”

The elated Oknin couple addressed the public from their porch in the central Israeli city of Modiin following their release from a Turkish jail overnight Wednesday.

The couple landed in Israel on Thursday morning at about 6 a.m. after flying from Turkey on a private jet leased by the Foreign Ministry.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to the Borei Olam,” Natali Oknin said. “There’s nothing like HaKadosh Baruch Hu.”

“We want to thank all of Am Yisrael who supported our country and family. Thank you to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and President Yitzchak Herzog,”

“We were imprisoned for eight days and nights. We experienced our own private Chanukah neis and today we returned home to our family and to our children.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)