Rav Gershon Edelstein Shlita’s New Chanukah Initiative

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Chanukah is fast approaching. Generally speaking, Yeshivos give a few days off on Chanukah. But should they?

For a number of years, Rav Gershon Edelstein shlita, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponovezh has been encouraging Yeshivos to give off a few days after Chaukah, but not on Chanukah itself. His reasoning is that the Greeks desired to make us forget Torah study, as we say in Al HaNissim.

Thus far, there are about 30 yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel that have adopted Rav Edelstein’s model, according to one of Rav Edelstein’s gabbaim. The giving off of a few days after Chanukah should last up to five days – depending upon the particular needs of the bochur and his family.

Not everyone, however, sees this as entirely beneficial. With so much study in the Yeshivos and the rise in Yeshiva dormitories, some parents have voiced the idea that they do not see their children so much. Chanukah, in their eyes, is viewed as family time, in which the parents and all of the children can spend time together. Within Ponevezh itself, some five percent of the students do go home on Chanukah.

Someone had posed the question about the wording of the Rambam who writes that the Greeks also removed Klal Yisroel from observing their religion – which would include Kivud Av v’Aim. Rav Edelstein responded that the Gemorah (Shabbos 21a and b) mention’s only about Torah.

Indeed, the meforshim question the Rambam’s source for the Greek’s negation of other Mitzvos. Some have identified the source as chapter 18 of Yosipun.

Rav Edelstein shlita requested that this idea be promulgated in Chutz la’Aretz as well. This author suggested that it may be a hurdle on account of the fact that families look forward to Chanukah vacation together. The question is what will the American Yeshivos do?

