Chilling Discovery In Sefer Eli Kay, H’yd, Was Holding When Killed

A chilling discovery was made last week at the shivah home of the Kay family, whose son Eli, h’yd, was killed in a terror attack last week near the Kosel in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A ZAKA delegation visited the shiva house and gave the family the sefer Eli, z’l, was holding at the time of his death – the Likutei Sichos of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, z’tl.

Eli’s friends said that he regularly learned from the sefer, even during his IDF service.

When DuvBer Webber, a friend of Eli’s, came to be menachem avel, he asked Eli’s parents to see the sefer and was astounded by what he found.

A bullet had penetrated the sefer and the following words were found right by the hole on one of the “shot” pages: “וְאִם אָסוֹן יִהְיֶה וְנָתַתָּה נֶפֶשׁ תַּחַת נָפֶשׁ.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)