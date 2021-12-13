Despite Lapid’s Promises, Already Bloated Gov’t Expands

As if 33 ministers isn’t enough in a government that consists of only 61 members, the number has now increased to 34 after the cabinet on Sunday morning approved the appointment of New Hope MK Meir Yitzchak HaLevi as deputy education minister.

HaLevi’s appointment will allow the entry of the next New Hope member on the party’s list to enter the Knesset via the Norwegian Law.

The inflated number of ministers is quite ironic considering one of its heads is Yair Lapid, who during his years in the opposition railed against the “the moral corruption of the Norweigan government,” and said that there are Israeli citizens who lack food to eat while politicians are “divvying up positions and ministries.”

Furthermore, Lapid promised that the number of ministers in his government will not exceed 18.

HaLevi, who served as the mayor of Eilat from 2003 to 2021, announced last December that he is leaving the Likud and joining Gideon Sa’ar New Hope party. His new position will cost the government NIS 2.5 million a year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)