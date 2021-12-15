“Just One Wrong Move!” Iranian Newspaper Maps Israeli Targets

Iran’s official English-speaking mouthpiece, The Tehran Times, published a front-page story on Wednesday morning entitled “Just One Wrong Move!” accompanied by a map of Israel marked with numerous potential targets for Iranian strikes.

Apparently, Iran also views the Palestinian Authority and Lebanon as its enemies since the red pins on the map were also placed inside Lebanese territory as well as by the Palestinian cities of Ramallah, Shechem (Nablus), and Jenin.

“An intensification of the Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere,” the article states.

“The Tehran Times doesn’t need to remind the illegitimate regime of Israel of Iran’s defense capabilities. Yet they need to remember something.”

The article then quoted a threat by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in 2013: “Sometimes the leaders of the Zionist regime even threaten us; they are threatening to strike militarily, but I think they know it, and if they do not know it, they must know that if they make a mistake, the Islamic Republic will destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa.”

“Keep your hands off!” the article concluded.

The article comes as world powers are becoming increasingly frustrated by Iran’s intransigence in the talks currently taking place in Vienna intended to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

Regime-controlled Tehran times has illustrated a map of #Israel with pinned areas as rocket targets (like red alert map), apparently they're not just threatening Israelis, check the pinpointed areas & find out that they are threatening Gaza and Palestinian cities as well!! #Iran pic.twitter.com/RvII09wZDg — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) December 14, 2021

