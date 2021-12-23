Why Was The Shidduch Finalized In A Hungarian Village?

Some Israelis are feeling a sense of déjà vu in recent days as the government implements more and more restrictions against the Omicron variant, stirring memories of the days when the pandemic first began.

One phenomenon that occurred during those early days of the pandemic was that of international shidduchim being finalized in countries outside Israel due to its closed borders. B’Chadrei Chareidim reported on Tuesday about a shidduch that was finalized in a Hungarian village.

The chassan is from Ashdod and the kallah is from London, both from families of Belzer chassidus. Since the UK is on Israel’s “no-fly” list and the chassan is a descendant of the Ba’al Imrei Shefer, z’tl, of Dorog, Hungary, the shidduch was closed at the Hachnasas Orchim building in Dorog.

The chassan is the grandson of the Dayan HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Moshe Weber, z’tl.

B’Chadrei reported that the heads of the Hachnasas Orchim of Dorog Mosdos in Eretz Yisrael supplied the families of the chassan and kallah with everything they needed to celebrate their simcha with ease and joy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)