WATCH: In New Terror Tactic, Arabs Throw Rocks & Bricks From Passing Cars

Two Israeli bus drivers were injured and their buses were damaged by bricks and rocks hurled by Arabs on Route 437 in Binyamin, a few kilometers from Jerusalem, late Motzei Shabbos.

In what seems to be a new tactic, the Arabs hurled the rocks from passing cars in the opposite lane at the buses full of passengers. In videos of the incidents, passengers can be heard screaming in fright and babies screeching.

One of the bus drivers was evacuated to the hospital with shrapnel in his face and an injured hand. The second driver was only scratched and did not require hospitalization.

The second driver told Channel 13: “The rock-throwers changed tactics and they throw rocks from passing vehicles. A car approached and threw a brick at the windshield. You can see the shape of the brick in the windshield. No one was injured – I was the only one who got scratched.”

The report added that over 5,500 incidents of stone-throwing were recorded by the IDF in the past year in Yehuda and Shomron.

The Organization of Bus Drivers in Israel from the Histadrut said in response to the incident: ‘There is no border that has not yet been crossed. The blood of the drivers and passengers is hefker. We call on the Transportation and Internal Security Ministries to stop talking and begin taking action.”

“Recognizing bus drivers as public servants can serve as a deterrent and save their lives and the lives of passengers and lead to the attackers of drivers and passengers to be put behind bars. Law enforcement agencies must act – the sooner the better.”

