ANOTHER ONE: New “Deltacron” Variant Discovered In Cyprus

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a new COVID variant that combines traits of the Delta and Omicron, Cypriot media reported over the weekend.

The variant, discovered by Prof. Leondios Kostrikis who dubbed the new variant as the “Deltacron,” has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant but contains ten of the mutations from the Omicron.

Kosrikis found 25 cases of the virus in Cyprus, with 11 samples taken from hospitalized COVID patients and 14 samples from COVID patients in the general population.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” against Delta and Omicron, Kostrikis said in an interview with Sigma TV on Friday, adding that he believes that the Deltacron will be displaced by the highly infectious Omicron.

A week ago, the new coronavirus variant B.1.640.2 was discovered in France.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)