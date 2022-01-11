Israel’s Daily Cases Skyrocket To Over 30,000, IDF To Assist Hospitals

In what is becoming a daily occurrence, Israel reached a new record high number of coronavirus cases on Monday, with the Health Ministry confirming 21,501 cases among those who took PCR tests and another 10,000 who took antigen tests.

The test positivity rate also increased, standing at 13.3% on Monday. The number of seriously ill patients rose to 224 and the number of fatalities increased by 10, to 8,269.

There are currently 19 pregnant women and new mothers hospitalized with COVID, including one who is attached to an ECMO machine.

The majority of cities in Israel are currently “red.”

Abou 2,6500 medical personnel are currently in quarantine, of whom almost 2,000 tested positive for COVID. Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said on Monday that IDF soldiers, paramedics and nursing students will be sent to hospitals to assist medical personnel.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID cases in the IDF has soared by five times in one week to over 5,000 cases on Monday. There are also 6,231 soldiers, officers and civilian employees currently in quarantine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)