At Least 10 Israelis Died Of COVID After Refusing Antibody Treatment, 1,500 Refuse It

Hundreds of Israel are refusing to be treated with Regeneron’s life-saving monoclonal antibody treatment and at least ten Israelis, and likely dozens more, subsequently passed away, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

The report said that about 1,500 COVID patients have refused the antibody treatment and Meuchedet, one of Israel’s four Kupot Cholim, reported that ten patients who refused treatment passed away. According to the report, it’s believed that as many as 120 COVID patients in Israel may have passed away after refusing the treatment.

Shortly after Israel’s Health Ministry began offering the Regeneron drug in September, reports said that anti-vaxxer coronavirus patients are refusing to be treated with the drug.

Additionally, Channel 12 reported last week that one out of three Israelis are refusing to be treated with the Pfizer drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing mildly ill but high-risk COVID patients from becoming seriously ill.

Israel, which was one of the first countries to receive the drug, began administering it to at-risk patients, including HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, about two weeks ago.

About 1,030 patients were treated with the drug but 430 patients refused it.

According to more specific data released by Maccabi on Monday, over 90% of their patients treated with Paxlovid showed significant improvement in their condition within three days, with 60% reporting a reduction in symptoms and fever within the first day and 92% within three days. About 25% of patients offered the drug by Maccabi refused the treatment.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)