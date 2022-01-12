HaRav Edelstein Receives New Drug Against COVID, Rosh Yeshivas Mir Contracts COVID For 2nd Time

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, who tested positive for COVID on Sunday, was administered the Pfizer drug Paxlovid against COVID beginning on Tuesday on the advice of his doctors, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Israel, which was one of the first countries to receive the drug, began administering it to at-risk patients last week. It is designed to be administered at home to mildly ill high-risk patients to prevent them from becoming seriously ill. According to a Pfizer trial, the medicine reduced hospitalization and death by 89% when administered within three days of the appearance of symptoms.

The report added that the Rosh Yeshivah is Baruch Hashem still feeling well and even delivered his weekly shiur to avreichim on Tuesday and davened with a minyan at his home.

Nevertheless, due to his age, the public is requested to continue davening for HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon Ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, tested positive for COVID for the second time on Tuesday.

Additional Roshei Yeshivos also tested positive in the past day, including the Roshei Yeshivos of Orchos Torah, Kiryat Melech, Yad Aharon, and Torah B’Tifarta.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)