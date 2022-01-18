INSANE VIDEO: Robbery In The Heart Of Chareidi Neighborhood In Jerusalem

Israel Police on Sunday evening arrested a youth who robbed a kiosk store on Motzei Shabbos in the Chareidi neighborhood of Ramot, stabbing the cashier with a sharp object and emptying the cash register.

The cashier called the police and Hatzalah. Paramedics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital.

The police gathered evidence at the site and carried out searches until they located the 17-year-old culprit.

The police on Monday requested an extension of the culprit’s detention in a Jerusalem court.

