What Did Gafni Tell US Ambassador Nides About HaRav Shach?

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni met with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Monday afternoon.

In the course of the meeting, Nides raised the issue of “settler violence,” which has been a topic of debate among government members in recent weeks.

Gafni responded that since the days of Menachem Begin, “HaGaon HaRav Shach instructed the representatives of the Chareidi public to oppose any escalation in the area and was against all provocations of the nations and emphasized the importance of maintaining close ties with the US as a good friend of Israel.”

“We see the strategic importance of US involvement in what is happening in the area,” he said.

Pleasure to meet with MK Moshe Gafni this afternoon to hear about the issues that matter most to the community he represents at the Knesset. pic.twitter.com/Q3i3ZucXSM — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) January 24, 2022

Nides emphasized the importance of maintaining a connection with the Chareidi sector.

“I visited Gedolei HaTorah in Bnei Brak and I visited other cities in Israel and what guides me, in accordance with the policy of the President of the US, is to work for continued cooperation for the good and security of Israel,” Nides said. “That is above all for us.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)