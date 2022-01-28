WATCH: Israeli Bus Driver Finds Stroller On Empty Bus With Baby Inside

An Israeli bus driver of the Egged 22 line in Jerusalem finished his route on Wednesday, and as usual, carried out an inspection of the empty bus.

To his surprise, he found a baby stroller on the bus. But he was even more shocked when he peeked inside the stroller and found the baby inside the stroller!

The bus driver filmed a video in which he’s heard saying. “This is unbelievable. Someone forgot their stroller with the baby. I’m not showing the baby’s face.”

The bus driver is then heard talking to another driver and instructing him to take the stroller with the baby to the office and to call the police.

The driver, Chaim Manor, later said that he’s worked as a bus driver for 45 years but this is the first time that he found a baby on the bus.

Egged called the police and meanwhile, the frantic mother also called the police. As it turned out, the mother had taken her two young children off the bus and then turned around to take off the stroller but the bus had meanwhile closed its doors and continued on its route. Baruch Hashem, the story had a happy ending and the mother was reunited with her baby, who was safe and sound, at the police station in Talpiot.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)