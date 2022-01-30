Low-Poll Bennett Forming New Party With Lieberman And Sa’ar

In the wake of Yamina’s fall in the polls and increasing doubts about the stability of the current coalition, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been holding talks in recent days on the establishment of a “new nationalist bloc” ahead of the next elections, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

The new party will include Bennett, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, whose New Hope party also shows a dismal rating in polls, and Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Leiberman.

Bennett gave a series of interviews to the press over the weekend and repeatedly remarked on his intention to form a new bloc.

“We’re establishing a new nationalist bloc that’s not based on a person but on a path,” Bennett said. “I’m leading this bloc as the prime minister.”

“It’s a bloc that’s not based on negating others but on action. I’m an activist. To our Religious Zionist friends, I say – here’s a right-wing prime minister with a kippah on his head. I’m a maamin (religious) and that’s important because I bring my values to fruition.”

Who would head the party? Bennett, after winning only six mandates in the previous elections, will not be returning to the position of prime minister after his term is over. Lieberman addressed the issue with Channel 12, saying: “Perhaps we’ll hold open primaries prior to elections to choose who will lead the party.”

Meanwhile, a new poll conducted for Chadashot HaBoker shows Bennett at an unprecedented low in popularity, with even coalition voters giving him a low rating. According to the poll, 31% of voters want to see Binyamin Netanyahu as prime minister and only 4% want Bennett in the position.

The establishment of the bloc could prove a challenge to the Likud party but past parties that tried to compete with the Likud proved unsuccessful.

Following reports about the breakdown of the relationship between Bennett and his long-time partner, Ayelet Shaked, it’s unclear if she is involved in the formation of the new party.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)