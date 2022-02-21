SNOWFLAKE: School Board Member Loses It When Confronted by Her Own Hypocrisy [VIDEO]

A school board member in Montgomery County, Virginia stormed out of a meeting after a parent put her hypocrisy on public display.

The parent excoriated the board members for forcing children to continue masking while in school.

“We sat here last year and listened to you guys preach about Gov. Northam’s executive orders and how we must follow them,” she said, adding, “Here’s a governor who comes into office, but yet you don’t want to follow his orders.”

Current Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed an executive order abolishing school mask mandates across the state.

“Here’s a picture of you, right here, on Facebook with a crowd of people with no mask on,” the parent said, showing the picture on her phone for all to see.

The board member in question began attacking the parent for daring to highlight her own hypocrisy and asked a police officer to remove the parent before another board member said the parent should be allowed to stay.

The offended hypocritical board member then stormed out, unwilling to be confronted on her double-faced positions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)