VIDEO ROUNDUP: Thousands of Chareidim Protest Against Construction Of Jerusalem Light Rail

A large protest took place on Wednesday night at Jerusalem’s Bar Ilan intersection where Admorim and the head of the Eidah Chareidis, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Tuvia Weiss, were joined by thousands of Charedim in protesting the construction of the Jerusalem light rail.

Approximately 100 policemen were at the scene of the protest, prepared to arrest any protesters who sought to escalate the demonstration into a violent incident. The protest remained peaceful until the rabbanim left, at which point fights between some charedim and police officers broke out and protesters began lighting fires.

Police said that they were then compelled to use force against the protesters, as they were “damaging infrastructure.”

Charedim have long been fighting against city plans to have a light rail line run along Bar Ilan, with rabbanim saying that it poses major halachic issues and will negatively affect the tens of thousands of charedim who live in the area.

