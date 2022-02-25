PASS THE BLAME: Hillary Points Finger at Trump, Republicans for Putin’s Aggression [SEE THE VIDEO]

Hillary Clinton has found out who is at fault for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and it’s not the person currently in the White House.

In an interview with MSNBC, the failed 2016 presidential nominee repeatedly suggested that former President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans enabled Putin to commit whatever atrocities he’d like.

Clinton accused Trump of “giving aid and comfort” to Putin as he invades Ukraine and said Republicans are enabling Putin’s wish to “undermine democracy,” which she said aligns with their values.

“We have to also make sure that within our own country we are calling out those people who are giving aid and comfort to Vladimir Putin, who are talking about what a genius he is, what a smart move it is, who are unfortunately being broadcast by Russian media, not only inside Russia, but in Europe to demonstrate the division within our own country,” Clinton said.

“This is heartbreaking, but it’s also dangerous, and I think it’s time for what’s left of the Republican Party that has any common sense not just to say, OK, go help defend Ukraine against Putin, but to stand against those people in politics and government, in the media and elsewhere in our own country who are literally giving aid and comfort to an enemy of freedom and democracy,” she added.

“It can’t continue because it plays right into the ambitions of not just Putin, but also President Xi of China to undermine democracy, to literally divide and conquer the west without ever invading us, but by setting us against each other.”

