IS PUTIN UNWELL? High-Profile Figures Suggest Russian Leader’s Decision-Making Could Be Compromised

With Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine and putting his country’s nuclear readiness on high alert, many high-profile figures are publicly questioning whether the former KGB agent still has control of his mental faculties.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressiveness and decision-making in general in recent months could be the result of his long periods of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The speech he gave last week… was somebody who was not only justifying the invasion of a sovereign country but clearly had ambitions beyond that,” Psaki said in a Sunday morning interview with ABC.

“He’s obviously been quite isolated during COVID,” she added. “But I will tell you, certainly the rhetoric, the actions, the justification that he’s making for all his actions are certainly deeply concerning to us.”

Another figure publicly questioning Putin’s decision-making is Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin,” Rubio said. “He has always been a killer, but his problem now is different and significant. It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have 5 years ago.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)