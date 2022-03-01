“I Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing: Rockets, Tanks, Planes & Gunfire”

Chabad Rav in Kyiv, HaRav Moshe Azman, who is currently in the village of Anatevka, west of Kyiv, spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday about what he and his community members are experiencing: “Rockets, tanks, planes, and gunfire. We have everything here. We’re in the middle of a war.”

“There was a tank with Grad missiles ten kilometers from here, there are planes and helicopters everywhere. There was heavy bombing today.”

“We’re trying to save Jews from Kyiv, where they’re shooting anyone on the streets. There are now 300-500 Jews here and more will come. The numbers change because we send them elsewhere but I can’t provide details. It’s not simple to get out because it’s dangerous on the roads. There are shootings there and most of the bridges have been blown up. It usually takes a half-hour to get here from the center of Kyiv but it now takes several hours.”

The interviewer asked him how they house the Jews, and Reb Azman responded: “We have the mosdos of the kehilla. We have two full hotels and a school that’s almost full. We give out mattresses and lots of food. On Shabbos, we had over 400 people.”

Anyone wishing to assist the Jewish refugees in Ukraine can click here.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)