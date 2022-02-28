HASC Center Pays Tribute To Senator Chuck Schumers Father [PHOTOS]

This past Thursday, February 24, 2022, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was joined by Jewish Community leaders at HASC Center. Welcoming Senator Schumer and others at HASC was Mr. Shmiel Kahn (Executive Director of HASC Center) and Abe Eisner (Chairman of HASC Center). Upon arrival into the HASC Center building, Mr. Shmiel Kahn unveiled the permanent plaque created in memory of Senator Schumer’s father, Abe Schumer ”ZL. Rabbi Yeruchim Silber of agudah Israel proceeded to recite Keil Melei Rachamim and Kaddish together with Senator Schumer.

Senator Schumer then received a small tour of HASC Center’s Day Habilitation Programs; he even joined a music class with our participants. Senator Schumer joined the individuals in song and dance and was delighted to see a little bit of what goes on in our day-to-day program.

Following the Senator’s small tour, everyone gathered for a lavish lunch. The program began with Assemblyman Simcha Eichensien thanking Senator Schumer for all the outstanding work he does for the Jewish community. Mr. Shmiel Kahn then introduced our very own individual, Annette, who painted a photo for Senator Schumer of his Father, Abe, which was then presented by Hasc Center individual Jonathan Vigdor. The painting presented to Senator Schumer commemorates the appreciation that every single individual who is part of HASC Center has for Senator Schumer.

Mrs Ruth Lichtenstein of Hamodia newspaper then spoke about the impact Hasc center has had on her child and well as the entire community and thanked Hasc and senator Schumer for all their help and advocacy.

HASC Center, an organization focused on ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for special needs individuals throughout the year, has dedicated and caring professionals to provide support for each person. But their work would not be possible without Senator Schumer’s critical advocacy and support. Senator Schumer expressed his care and support for HASC Center with countless backing and advocacy for their work.

Senator Schumer’s devotion to helping special needs individuals sparks hope in each developmentally challenged person to remain positive and hopeful despite any challenges they may face. Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Abe Eisner, President of HASC Center, and Mr. Shmiel Kahn, Executive Director of HASC Center, thanked Senator Schumer for his visit and endless support of HASC Center.