PM Bennett Meets With Putin On Shabbos At The Kremlin – First Prime Minister To Ever Fly On Shabbos

In an exceedingly rare event, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on Shabbos morning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He was accompanied by Ukrainian-born Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who assisted with translation, National Security Head Eyal Hulata, political adviser Shimrit Meir and the prime minister’s spokesperson Matan Sidi.

They flew to Moscow on a private plane normally used by the Mossad.

The meeting lasted about 3 hours, ending on Motzei Shabbos at about 8 p.m, and the two discussed the war in Ukraine, including the situation of Jewish communities and Israelis in the country.

The meeting followed two phone conversations between the two leaders over the past week, during which Bennett offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

It’s the first time in history that an acting prime minister of Israel flew on Shabbos. Bennett is the first Western leader to meet with Putin since he invaded Ukraine.

According to an Axios report, Bennett spoke by phone on Friday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and informed him of the meeting with Putin. The report added that Biden administration officials told senior Israeli officials that they are skeptical that Bennett can influence Putin’s actions regarding Ukraine.

Israel also updated France, Germany, and Ukraine ahead of the meeting.

Shortly after the meeting, Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone. He then flew from Moscow to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to a Channel 12 News report, Bennett tried to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday but he refused the call due to Bennett’s planned meeting with Putin.

The Prime Minister’s Office denies that such a call took place.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)