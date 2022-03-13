WATCH: After Iran’s Attack Of US Mission, Netanyahu Warns “Every American Family”

Former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video on social media on Sunday addressed to “every American family.”

“The desperate rush to sign this flawed nuclear agreement with Iran is not only absurd, it’s downright dangerous,” Netanyahu said.

“Yesterday, Iran fired missiles in the vicinity of the American consulate in Iran. And the US continues to charge ahead along with the other powers to sign a nuclear agreement that will give the ayatollahs a nuclear arsenal. It will also relieve sanctions and give them hundreds of billions of dollars in order to continue the terror that they waged yesterday and wage every day throughout the Middle East and the world.”

“This agreement is even worse than its predecessor because in three years’ time, under this agreement, Iran will be a threshold nuclear state. It will have enough enriched uranium to create dozens and dozens of nuclear bombs and it will have the ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) to deliver them to any place in the United States. That is unbelievable.’

“It’s not only unacceptable. It endangers not only my country Israel, but your country, the United States, and the entire world.”

“We should not let an aggressive rogue terrorist regime like Iran have nuclear weapons. Have we learned nothing?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)