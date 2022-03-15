Light Snow In Jerusalem, Purim To Be Coldest Since 1950

Light snow began to fall in Jerusalem and in some areas of the Shomron and the north overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Schools were canceled in some areas of the Galil but in an unprecedented move, the Jerusalem Municipality, which usually cancels school at the slightest hint of snow, did not cancel school as the light snow did not accumulate on the roads.

The snow is expected to continue falling during Tuesday and spread to the central mountains, with rain falling in other areas of the country.

The temperatures continue to be colder than usual for the season. The cold temperatures this week are exceptionally rare for the end of the winter. According to a Kan News report, the low temperatures for the past six days haven’t been measured in March since 1950. In Jerusalem, where there are records from as early as the 19th century, similar temperatures were measured in 1910 and 1894.

The temperatures will not only be colder than usual on Purim [Thursday] but heavy rain is expected to fall throughout Israel accompanied by hail and thunderstorms.

