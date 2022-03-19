On The Instruction Of HaRav Edelstein: Children 9 And Over To Attend Levaya

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein instructed principals of Talmudei Torah who consulted with him on Motzei Shabbos that all boys aged 9 and above throughout Eretz Yisrael should attend the levaya of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl on Sunday.

The Rosh Yeshivah said that classes should be canceled altogether for boys over age 9 and boys under age 9 should learn with a substitute [since many melamdim will be attending the levaya] or by combining two or several classes together.

HaRav Edelstein also instructed principals of Talmudei Torah in the city of Bnei Brak to close their schools at the time of the levaya.

Bnei Brak Rabbanim announced a bitul melacha throughout Bnei Brak on Sunday until after the levaya, which means that all non-essential businesses and stores will be closed.

