SEE THE VIDEO: Why Did The “Secular” Man Attend The Gadol HaDor’s Levaya?

When a Channel 12 News reporter spotted a “secular” man among the hundreds of thousands of participants at the levaya of the Gadol HaDor, z’tl, on Sunday, he approached him and asked him his reason for being there.

“Why did you feel the need to come and depart from HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl?” he asked.

“First of all, I live relatively close to here,” the man said. “I was zochech to be by HaRav Kanievsky, ztl, about 20 years ago in the middle of the night. It was an experience that’s impossible to explain.”

“My wife didn’t understand why I was taking a small child to the levaya. I told her: ‘It’s the Gadol HaDor, the Sar HaTorah. I view all the avreichim hatziddikim here around us as indispensable. Toras Yisrael is what holds up the world, what enables it to exist.”

At this point, the Chareidim surrounding the man and listening to the interview broke out in applause.

The interviewer didn’t seem to fully understand the “secular” man’s answer. Instead, he turned around and speaking to the camera, said” “All types of people from all spectrums of society are here – not just Chareidim.”

The “secular” man then spoke up and speaking to the Chareidim surrounding him, said: “Chizku V’Amtzu. Continue in your path. I served in the IDF for 25 years. I’m still friends with IDF Chief Aviv Kochavi. And I’m telling you that without you, Am Yisrael wouldn’t continue to exist. Without the light that you spread, Am Yisrael couldn’t exist.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)