Health Officials: BA.2 is a “Variant of Concern”

Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now classified a “variant of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as cases of the so-called “stealth variant” rise in large parts of the world.

The WHO said in a statement that initial data suggests that BA.2 is far more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, which was itself far more transmissible than previous strains of the virus. ‘

However, many health officials say that BA.2 doesn’t appear to be causing much severe illness and that currently available vaccines are effective against it.

“It is not currently being seen that the BA.2 variant causes more severe illness or carries an increased risk of being hospitalized,” Dr. Fred Davis told Fox News. “Early evaluations similarly show that vaccinations and boosters have been shown to be up to 77% of preventing severe disease requiring hospitalization.”

Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mt. Sinai South Nassau appeared to concur with Dr. Davis, telling Fox News that “BA.2 is more contagious but not more severe than BA.1.”

