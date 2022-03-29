Former Amb. Danon: “Iran Deal Will Have Devastating Consequences For The World”

Danny Danon, the chairman of the World Likud and former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, slammed the US government for participating in the Negev Summitt in Israel, which was mainly formed to express opposition to the Iran deal, while simultaneously continuing on its bullheaded path to sign an irrational nuclear deal with Iran, Arutz Sheva reported.

“Israel is currently hosting a historic summit with foreign ministers gathering from the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, as well as from the US,” Danon said.

“Shockingly, the disastrous Iran nuclear deal being negotiated in Vienna, which is weaker than the previous deal, is being led by the same US administration attending the Israel summit primarily gathered to voice concern and opposition to this same nuclear deal.”

“Instead of turning a blind eye to this illogical and dangerous deal, reportedly due to be signed imminently, Israel should be doing everything in its power to voice its objection and halt this tremendous threat which if not stopped will incur devastating consequences for the Iranian people, for Israel, for the Middle East region, and for the world.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated at the summit that the US is still considering the scandalous move of removing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its terror group list, a move fervently opposed by the representatives of the other countries at the summit.

