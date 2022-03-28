IN THE PITS: Biden’s Approval Rating His New Record Low

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings has a hit a record low in a new NBC survey, with just 40% of respondents saying they approve of him and 55% disapproving.

In perhaps even more worrying news for Democrats, the poll found that registered voters favor Republicans to gain control of Congress for the first time since 2014. Additionally, 70% of Americans said they have “low confidence” in President Biden’s ability to counter Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

80% of respondents said they worry that the ongoing war in Ukraine will raise gas prices and possibly wind up becoming a nuclear war, and 71% said they think the country is on the wrong track.

“What this poll says is that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election,” said NBC pollster Bill McInturff.

“One thing that has not happened – at least yet – is a rally around the flag reaction with Joe Biden’s job rating increasing,” said NBC Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. “The potential for that to occur could still happen if America becomes more directly involved, but at this stage it is not there.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)