Bnei Brak Father: “The Terrorist Yelled At Them To Flee”

Donny Ketzev, a Bnei Brak father of two daughters who encountered the terrorist on Tuesday evening, told B’Chadrei Chareidim chilling details of what happened that night.

In one of the videos of the deadly attack, the terrorist is seen running in the street armed with a gun, passing by a group of children on the sidewalk, including Donny’s daughters.

According to Donny, the owner of “Donny’s Kiosk” on Rechov Chasam Sofer, the terrorist yelled at the children: “Run away quickly, get away from here!”

Donny, whose daughters are 10 and 11.5, said” “The terrorist told my daughters to flee. They looked at him and didn’t understand what he was doing. They thought he was connected to the police. They didn’t run home but ran to their friend’s house.”

Donny said that his daughter stayed at their friend’s house for three hours. “I was in the kiosk during those moments of the attack. I heard that there was shooting on the street I live on. I asked an avreich to mind the kiosk and I rode my bike toward my house. By the time I got there, the incident had ended and I couldn’t find my daughters. I knew that they were supposed to be on the street. I called my wife who told me that the girls were by a friend and they had encountered the terrorist.”

“I don’t know how to digest the fact that my girls encountered the terrorist and he told them to run away. He could have murdered them. For whatever reason, he decided not to shoot children. I can’t get it out of my head, he could have murdered them.”

Donny said that his daughters have been too frightened to leave home since the incident and already missed two days of school. “They’re being seen by professionals. We’re taking care of it.”

