First Baby After 20 Yrs: Why Is The Father Thankful To Mordechai Ben David?

Especially happy news was announced on Thursday at the shiur of the tzaddik, HaGaon HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz, in the Shabtai Beis Medrash in Jerusalem – a baby boy was born to one of the members of the kehilla after 20 years of marriage.

Avi Revach, the ecstatic new father, told the story behind the yeshuah to HaRav Rabinowitz and the other members of the shiur, B’Chadrei Charedidim reported.

“Over a year ago, we were here in the shul, and [famed singer] Mordechai Ben David (who has recently become close to HaRav Rabinowitz’s kehilla) was here,” Revach said. “We were sitting at the Kiddush after davening and someone told Mordechai that there is a Jew here without children and he needs a yeshua.”

“Mordechai told me: ‘Accept a kabbalah to do something that’s truly hard for you and then Hakadosh Baruch Hu will also give to you.’ I asked him what I should take on and he responded not to speak during davening. I told him that that’s hard for me with my friends around. And he told me: ‘Davka because it’s hard for you, take it on and you’ll see your yeshua.'”

“I started attending a different shul without my friends so I wouldn’t slip up. A little over a year later, b’chasdei Hashem, my bechor was born.”

