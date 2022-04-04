HISTORIC: In First, Britian Jails Man Who Refuses to Give Wife a Get

A court in Britain sentenced a Jewish man to 18 months in prison for refusing to give his estranged wife a get to unshackle her from their defunct marriage.

Alan Moher and his wife Caroline separated in 2016 after 20 years of marriage and got a civil divorce in 2019. However, Alan continues to refuse to give his wife a get and has kept her hostage to their marriage despite the two being all but halachically divorced.

“You sought to manipulate and control her all in the knowledge that it would substantially impact her mental health and in some respects also impairs her physical health,” the sentencing judge told Moher.

The case is the first time that a secular court has sentenced a Jewish man to prison for refusing to give a halachic get.

“To those who have emotionally coerced and controlled, physically hurt, and dehumanized their spouses – the law will not allow you to get away with your crimes,” said Caroline following the sentencing.

“To those victims out there, you are not alone, and justice and humanity are on your side,” she continued. “I urge you not to stay silent, but to fight for your freedom.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)